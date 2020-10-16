Press Releases of Friday, 16 October 2020

PZ Cussons donates GHS 50,000 worth of products & hand washing stations to the underprivileged

Global Handwashing Day is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness on the importance of hand hygiene aimed at establishing a long-lasting change in human behaviour.



The theme for this year’s celebration was “Hand Hygiene for All”. The message here is that hand hygiene is not optional, neither is it a privilege but a life saving act of self preservation.



Over the years, PZ Cussons Ghana, through the Carex brand, has carried out various social good activities to mark Global Handwashing Day. These activities are usually focused around teaching children in basic schools how to properly wash their hands with soap under running water.



This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there was a need to mark the celebration a bit differently, by reiterating the “Hand Hygiene for All” global initiative in a special way.



Carex is UK’s number one hand hygiene brand, and in line with the brand positioning as the Caring hygiene experts, the brand marked this year’s Global Handwashing Day by providing selected orphanages in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale with a number of handwashing stations and hand hygiene products worth 50,000 cedis.



The products donated included hand sanitisers, antibacterial soap and hand wash. The receiving orphanages included, Save the young mission, New life, Shelter for Abused children, Osu children’s home and Teshie Orphanage in Accra and Tema as well as Kumasi children's home, SOS Asokore mampong in Kumasi; Eye of the lord in Nsawam and Nyohami orphanage and Nazareth home of God's children in the Northern Region.



PZ Cussons also launched the new look of their Carex hand sanitizers including a new sensitive variant to cater for people with sensitive skin. The new sanitisers were sampled at selected Melcom shops across Ghana and were also made available for sale at various toll booths in Ghana for on the go protection.



PZ Cussons Carex has always championed hand hygiene and believes that it is one of the critical factors in the fight against deadly bacteria and viruses. The PZ Cussons range of hand hygiene products include hand sanitizers, bar soap and antibacterial hand wash.

