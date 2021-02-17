Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: PZ Cussons Ghana

PZ Cussons Ghana donates to the childhood cancer unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on International Childhood Cancer Day

PZ Cussons Ghana, one of Ghana’s leading producers of personal and homecare goods, on Monday 15th February 2021 donated a sum of GH¢250,000.00 to the childhood cancer unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The donation culminates in the first phase of the Camel “Because We Care” campaign which was launched in November 2020. This was a corporate social responsibility campaign aimed at creating awareness on Childhood Cancer and providing financial support for diagnosis, treatment, and refurbishment of the Childhood Oncology Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The campaign led by the Camel brand ran from November 2020 to January 2021. During this period, PZ Cussons Ghana made a commitment to donate GHC 0.20 off every bottle of Camel Antiseptic Liquid purchased by consumers to support Childhood Cancer in Ghana.



PZ Cussons also committed an equal amount of funds to raise awareness especially on the early warning signs of childhood cancer.

The donation was made on International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) which is the day marked globally to raise awareness about childhood cancer, to express support for children living with cancer and their families.



The day promotes increased appreciation and deeper understanding of issues and challenges impacting childhood cancer and the survivors. It also highlights the need for more equitable and better access to treatment and care for all children with cancer, everywhere.



During the donation, the Marketing Manager for Personal Care Category stated that “The mantra for Camel Antiseptic is “Say Yes to Life” and we want to live this mantra through everything we do including this very special initiative. The funding will be provided to eligible candidates with priority given to single parents and needy families”.



PZ Cussons is committed to enhancing the lives of its consumers, with quality, value and innovation and this vision underpins all its activities in Ghana including this CSR Campaign.



