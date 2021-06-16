PVC registration: How you fit register for INEC continuous voter registration for Nigeria

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Nigeria general election na just two years away for 2023 but di kontri election office don begin preparation for am already.



From Monday 28 June, 2021, di Independent National Electoral Commission say dem go start to do dia Continuous voter registration exercise nationwide (CVR).



Dis na opportunity for pipo wey never register before to get voters card so dem fit participate for any election.



INEC don bring out guidelines to help pipo understand how dis new registration process go work especially for those wey dia PVC don damage, stolen or wan change dia biodata.



How pesin fit take register?



Di Resident Electoral Commissioner INEC Rivers State, Obo Effanga say INEC don bring two ways wey pipo fit take register: online registration and in-pesin registration.



Online registration: Pipo wey wan register fit go INEC online registration portal go fill in all dia details and print out the slip.



Pipo wey wan transfer dia registrar or do any correction for dia names or oda details fit also correct am for di online registration portal.



Wit di online portal, pipo fit also apply to replace dia lost or damaged permanent voters cards.



In-pesin registration: After dem don fill in dia details and corrections for di online registration portal, dem go proceed go INEC offices for di local goment areas wey dey near dem or any designated centre wey INEC go provide wit dia slip wey dem don print out go do dia biometric capture and get dia temporary voter cards.



Obo Effanga warn pipo make dem no do double registration as di system get wey to detect am and such pesin registration fit dey cancelled and dem go dey liable to prosecution for court and face di law.



Who suppose register/participate for di CVR?





Nigerian citizens wey don reach 18 years wey never register before.

Registered voters wey get issues wit accreditation.

Registered voters wey wan transfer dia voting points from one place to anoda.

Registered voters wey don damage dia voters card and those dey don loss dia voters card. Dem fit apply to replace am.

Registered voters wey wish to correct dia information for dia cards, like pipo wey dem no spell dia name correctly.