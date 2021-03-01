Press Releases of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: UBA Ghana, Contributor

PRESECANS top 2020 UBA foundation national essay competition: Winner bags $5,000 grant for tertiary education

Kwame Antwi Ahenkorah is one of the winners of the 2020 UBA National Essay Competition

Two students from the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, Legon), Kwame Antwi Ahenkorah, and Gracious Dzidzorli Adonoo have emerged as the winner and first runner-up respectively in the 2020 UBA National Essay Competition that has come to successful completion.



The winner bags the ultimate $5,000 prize with the first runner-up bagging $3,000.



Four students from Presec Legon were part of the 10 finalists of the seventh edition of the UBA National Essay Competition. This is also the third time students from the school have won the competition.



Richmond Ayiku Lartey, a final year student of Labone Secondary School came in third, bagging $2,000.



The awards will allow them to attend any university of their choice in Africa.



The other seven finalists- Yasmin Abdul Nasser and Deborah Yaro Yinsongmah both from Labone Senior High School; Edem Dawson, Mfantsipim School; Chris-Briana Lawson, Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School.



Others are Sophia Prempeh, Wesley Girls’ Senior High School; Joel Yayra Aboagye and Mawuli Kwadzo Adorkor also from Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon.



Each of the 10 finalists received a UBA branded Laptop and Certificate of Participation as a recognition for the bold step taken to participate in the competition and making it to the final stage.



The 7th edition of the National Essay Competition recorded over two hundred applications from schools across the Country.



Speaking at the virtual announcement ceremony on Monday, Olalekan Balogun, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana congratulated all 10 finalists and encouraged them to utilize the platform given to them to excel in their academic pursuits.



“At UBA we prioritize education, as it is a core aspect of our Corporate Social Investment and we are very committed to the area of education of the African in a bid to further transform the continent” Mr Olalekan said.



Mr. Balogun also congratulated all finalists of the competition especially the top three and advised them to focus on their education and also read wide for extended knowledge to realize their academic aspirations.



He called on the Heads of other second cycle institutions in the country to ensure their students participate in the eight edition that will be launched soon.



Director for Schools and Instructions at the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Patty E. Assan said UBA deserves to be applauded for their commitment to partnering the Ghana Education Service over the last seven years to organize the National Essay Competition.



“In addition to the significant quantum of funds they have devoted every year to pay for the scholarships for the winning students and ensuring that every winner of the competition attains the highest education possible in Ghana and on the continent of Africa, the NEC has generated quite a healthy interest among students to compete in and win”, she said.



She further noted: “I want to emphasize that the future competitiveness of Ghana would depend on the quality, type, and numbers of educated and skilled workers available in the country”.



“To all the students who participated in and especially to the winners of the 7th Edition of the NEC, remember that you are the future leaders of this country thus the future which will be characterized by high-quality skills in all areas belong to you”, she concluded.







The announcement of this year’s awardees means that the Bank will now sponsor 18 students to attend any university of their choice across Africa.



The National Essay Competition, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of UBA Foundation after its launch in Ghana in 2014, has provided a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of SHS students in Ghana as well as granting winners fully paid scholarships into any University in Africa.