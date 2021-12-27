PICTURES: Black Stars open camp with 9 players ahead 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session in Doha with nine players ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The team arrived in Doha, Qatar over the weekend to begin preparations ahead of the tournament.



Coach Milovan Rajevac named a 30-man provisional squad for camping in Doha last week.



Some players present at the team’s training are Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Attah,



The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



The Black Stars will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the Tournament.



Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022, in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros



The Black Stars will face North African side Morocco in the opening group C game in Yaounde on January 10.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian players in the English Premier League will join the team from January 3, 2021.



