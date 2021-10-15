PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak fans storm secretariat to purchase tickets for Wydad clash

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday, October 15, 2021, stormed the premises of the club’s secretariat to purchase tickets for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Wydad AC.



The Ghana Premier League champions after eliminating CI Kamsar from the CAF Champions League playoffs are now set to face a tougher opponent in WAC of Morocco.



With the club selling advanced tickets for the match, supporters are rushing to get their hands on the available ones to ensure that they are able to watch the match live at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hundreds of fans were spotted at the Accra Hearts of Oak secretariat as they made sure to secure a ticket.



Besides the Hearts of Oak secretariat, tickets can also be bought from the 37 and Nima Goil filling stations as well as the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians are only allowed to sell two thousand tickets per the directive from the Confederation of African Football.











