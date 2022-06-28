PHOTOS: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joins German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The talented forward in the last few weeks has been linked with a move away from German Bundesliga 2 side FC St. Pauli.



On the back of successful negotiations, the Black Stars forward has sealed the transfer to SC Freiburg.



He joined the German Bundesliga club having established himself as one of the top attackers in the German lower-tier league.



At FC St. Pauli, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored 27 goals after making 92 appearances for the team in the lower-tier league.



The Black Stars attacker is now set to play in the Uefa Europa League next season following his move to SC Freiburg.



Check out pictures of the player’s unveiling below:



