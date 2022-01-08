PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Cameroon for AFCON 2021

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
AFCON 2021 kicks off tomorrow
Black Stars among last teams to arrive
Team Ghana touched down in Yaounde Saturday night
The senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Cameroon on Saturday evening (January 8, 2022) ahead of the commencement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.
Their arrival was confirmed by a number of sports journalists via Twitter, one of them, Gary Al Smith of Joy FM, tweeting: "They've touched down in Yaoundé from Doha."
Per GhanaWeb's checks, Kamaldeen and Kudus, two of the 17 Black Stars debutants in camp are also part of the team.
The official Twitter handle for the Black Stars have since shared photos of the team's arrival aboard their plane and also at the arrival hall of the Yaounde airport.
The Black Stars team held camping in Doha, Qatar. They played a friendly against champions Algeria, losing by three unanswered goals.
They are in Group C along with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.
Photos of Black Stars arrival in Cameroon
A SNEAK PEAK!#TeamGhana landed in Yaoundé. #AfconwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/B6NARvxGGu— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 8, 2022
*AFCON NEWS*— Baba Amando-Journalist (@AmandoCrusader) January 8, 2022
Ghana Black Stars has landed in Cameroon for AFCON 2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/Py3vHwg2TW