PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko continue pre-season in Accra

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have started pre-season in Accra as part of preparations for the upcoming season.
The Kumasi-based club began pre-season in the Ashanti Region a fortnight ago but arrived in Accra on Monday to continue with preparations.
The Porcupine Warriors touched down with a new technical team led by Dr. Prosper Ogum.
The team also had new arrivals during the transfer window as the ex-WAFA gaffer builds a team to challenge Hearts of Oak for the Ghana Premier League title.
Asante Kotoko begins their 2021/22 campaign with a trip to Dawu to play Dreams FC.
Below are photos from the club's first training in Accra:
???? First photos from Accra!!#Preseason21 is ????????????#AKSC #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/277DanjOi5— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 4, 2021
Sun kissed☀️...— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 5, 2021
Greetings ???? from all of us on #Preseason21✌!!#AKSC #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/bzNxgHs3DH