Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

PFAG urges Ghanaian clubs to pay players amid coronavirus pandemic

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), International Relations Officer, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, has called on all clubs to ensure players are paid despite the absence of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The cancellation of the 2019/20 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic has plunged a lot of clubs into financial crisis resulting to clubs unable to fulfill their obligations to their players.



According to Yusif Chibsah, the PFAG has received a complaint concerning a Ghana Premier League team which owes its players for six months.



Chibsah in an interview stated that despite the financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic, clubs must also do their best to pay players in order for them to stay in the league.



“PFAG is calling on all the clubs to make sure they pay their players in this crisis. We are aware that there is no football but the players have contract with the clubs”, he told Asempa FM.



“I can confirm to you that a big club in the Ghana Premier League owes it players six months’ salary.



“I prefer to keep the name of the club but it is not fair to treat a player like that. We want our players to stay in the Premier League but if you treat them in such manner, they are left with no option than to leave,” he added.

