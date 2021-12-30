PFAG pays tribute to ex-Ghana and Feyenoord star Christian Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has paid tribute to former Black Stars defender Christian Gyan following his unfortunate demise.



The 43-year-old for Ghana U17 World Cup winner passed on on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, after failing his battle with cancer.



"The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana is sad to hear about the death of ex Ghanaian International Christian Gyan. Our thoughts are with the family of Christian. May he Rest In Peace," wrote PFAG on Twitter.



Gyan who was also known as "Atta Rasta" died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in the Netherlands where he has been living for most of his years.



Aged 43, Gyan was a member of the Ghana squad that won Gold at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador.



Gyan signed for Feyenoord Rotterdam in 1996. During the following season he was sent on loan to Excelsior.



After only a couple of months, Feyenoord recalled the defender, and he made his debut for Feyenoord that same season.



Gyan remained with Feyenoord for the next eight seasons where he became a "Cult Hero" after emerging to be fans favourite.



The former Black Stars defender played in the 2002 UEFA Cup Final against Borussia Dortmund with Feyenoord winning 3-2 in the end.



Gyan also won a Dutch League Championship and a Johan Cruijff Schaal with Feyenoord during his time.



In September 2017 supporters of Feyenoord collected an amount of €35,000 for him to support his medical bills during a Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and NAC Breda.



Gyan played 23 matches for the Ghana senior national team.



