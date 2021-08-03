You are here: HomeSports2021 08 03Article 1323730

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana mourns the death of former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.

The former Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV 3’ died on Tuesday, 2 August 2021.

A statement from the PFAG read:

“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.”

“We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”