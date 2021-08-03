PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana mourns the death of former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.
The former Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV 3’ died on Tuesday, 2 August 2021.
A statement from the PFAG read:
“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.”
“We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”
The @PFAGofficial mourns the death of ex-@AsanteKotoko_SC defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness— PFAG (@PFAGofficial) August 3, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.
We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah???? pic.twitter.com/kIjeoGZd29