PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana mourns the death of former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.



The former Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV 3’ died on Tuesday, 2 August 2021.



A statement from the PFAG read:



“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.”



“We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”



