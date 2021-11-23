PFAG elects Samuel Osei Kuffour as president

New PFAG administration starts with Samuel Osei Kuffour as president



Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah is the new Vice President of PFAG



Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has also joined the Board of Directors



Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has been elected as the new president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).



PFAG is the association for players in the country and Ghanaian footballers abroad.



Samuel Osei Kuffour’s election was at the Annual Congress of the body held at the Accra City Hotel, attended by representatives and captains of the Male and Female teams in Ghana.



Medeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, got the approval of his colleagues as he was elected as the Vice President of the PFAG.



Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele, Kwame Ayew, Augustine Arhinful, Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Muntari Tagoe, Elizabeth Addo, and Gifty Appiah were also appointed as the Board of Directors of the PFAG.





