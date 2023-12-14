PETROSOL receives National Quality Award

Energy of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: PETROSOL

PETROSOL Ghana Ltd, a leading Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), received the National Quality Award—Diamond for 2023, under the non-food category, at the recently held AGI Ghana Industry & Quality Awards event, organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).



The award, which was presented to PETROSOL by the Minister of Trade & Industry, Hon. K. T. Hammond, was to celebrate the company for putting in place systems and structures that deliver quality petroleum products to its consumers as well as operating in compliance with national and international standards.



The National Quality Awards programme is aimed at rewarding and honouring companies that have achieved outstanding success in various areas of industry and innovation as well as championing excellence, sustainability and diversity in the year under review. It is intended to motivate and show that the performance of the winners is valued and appreciated.



The Head of Compliance & Supply Chain/Ag. Head of Marketing & Strategy of PETROSOL, Mr. Joseph Yaribil, on behalf of PETROSOL, expressed their delight about the recognition, given that this is a national recognition of the commitment of the leadership of PETROSOL to quality and standards.



Commenting on the recent complaints by some motorists about the breakdown of their vehicles as a result of buying poor quality fuel and lubricants from fuel stations of some Oil Marketing Companies, Mr. Yaribil sympathised with the affected persons for the unfortunate incident but assured all motorists and companies that require petroleum products for their equipment, that PETROSOL has high quality fuel and lubricants which meet the specifications of Original Engine Manufacturers (OEM) of various types of vehicles and industrial equipment, including the high technology ones. He therefore encouraged them to drive to any of the over 120 fuel stations across the country to purchase their fuel and lubricants in order to have trouble-free movements, especially during this festive season.



Mr. Yaribil dedicated the award to their cherished customers across the country who have demonstrated unwavering confidence in and loyalty to the PETROSOL brand over the years as well as their dedicated dealers, staff and their regulators.



PETROSOL currently operates a network of over 120 fuel stations across the country and also supplies petroleum products to corporate institutions. It has triple International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for Quality Management System, Occupational Health & Safety Management System and Environmental Management System.



