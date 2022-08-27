Oyerepa Radio: GJA worried over recent ‘attacks’ on the media by traditional authorities

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed worry over recent developments in which traditional authorities are descending heavily on the media.



The GJA’s concerns come following the closure of Oyerepa Radio.



On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Manhyia Palace ordered the closure of Oyerepa Radio, a local radio station in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



This comes barely a month after the Ada Traditional Council also placed restrictions on Radio Ada, a local radio station in the area until the intervention of the GJA.



Oyerepa Radio’s ordeal stems from the fact that it allowed its medium to be used in denigrating Manhyia, the symbol of Authority in Asanteman according to the acting president of the Kumasi Traditional Council, Baffour Amankwatia VI.



Baffour Amankwatia VI issued the directive when a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to offer an apology for demeaning comments Against Ashanti Chiefs by the leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’.



Manhyia, therefore, ordered Oyerepa Radio to suspend activities from today, Friday 26 August 2022 until further notice.



Speaking on the radio station recently, Odike attacked Manhyia Palace and all Ashanti Chiefs over their inability to tackle the galamsey menace in the Ashanti Region.



GJA



In a press statement, GJA who observed that Nananom may have been disturbed by Odike’s comments, Nananom could have used other means to address the matter than the way it did.



“The GJA believes that although Nananom may have been disturbed by the comments made by Odike on Oyerepa FM, they could have used other means to address the matter than one that disturbs the nation’s democracy and press freedom,”GJA said.



It added that,”We wish to underline the fact that the media and chieftaincy have a critical role to play in national development, and rightly so, the 1992 Constitution has made elaborate provisions for the operations of the two institutions with the view to encouraging them to use their respective powers to promote national development.



However, the GJA is worried about recent developments in which traditional authorities are descending heavily on the media.”



Whilst decrying such incidents, the GJA also admonished media practitioners and institutions to exhibit high professional standards and be circumspect in the discharge of their duties, particularly in discussing the matter at stake.



Meanwhile, GJA said it was making arrangements to meet the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 29, 2022, to address the decision by the traditional council to shut down Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



That, GJA said, was in line with the commitment of the Association to explore all avenues, including dialogue to resolve the matter.



According to GJA, following the break of the news on the shutdown directed at Oyerepa FM by the Kumasi Traditional Council, the Executives quickly arranged to dispatch a delegation to Kumasi today, Friday, August 26, 2022, to meet with the traditional council and management of the radio station.



However, it said the delegation was advised to reschedule the mission to Monday, August 29, 2022 which is considered to be an appropriate time to meet the Traditional Council.