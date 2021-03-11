BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Oxford-AstraZeneca: Denmark suspend di vaccine wey Nigeria collect for safety reasons

Several European kontris don stop to dey use di two batches of di drug

Denmark and Norway don temporarily suspend di use of di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution, afta Danish report say some pipo wey some pipo dey get blood clots afta vaccination and one pesin die sake of am.



Di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine na di vaccine wey Nigeria recently collect and don begin distribution and vaccination of pipo across di kontri.



Di EU medicines agency tok say nothing dey to show say na di vaccine dey cause di blood clots.



Several European kontris don stop to dey use di two batches of di drug. AstraZeneca say di drug dey safe and e don study am well for clinical trials. "Patient Safety na di highest priority for AstraZeneca," one of dia tok-tok pesin explain.



For inside statement, di organization say regulators get high safety standard before dem approve any new medicine, di o Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.



For UK, di Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) say evidence no dey say di vaccine dey cause problems. Dem say "Blood clots dey occur naturally and na normal thing.



More than 11 million doses of di Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine don dey administered across di UK," Phil Bryan of di MHRA tok.





Which kontris no dey use di drug?

Austria suspend di use of one particular batch of di drug dis week when one woman die 10 days afta vaccination because of "serious blood coagulation problems". Di Austrian doses dey part of one batch of one million doses, identified as ABV5300, wey dem send go 17 European kontris.Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg don also stop dey use doses from that batch.Di EU medicines agency say dia safety committee dey review di Austrian case, but still clear say no evidence dey to show sa di vaccine dey cause dis condition as blood coagulation no dey part of di side effect of di vaccine.