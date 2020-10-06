Press Releases of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: MTN Foundation

Over 420 school children benefit from MTN Ghana Foundation's classroom block at New Mangoase

The newly constructed 3 unit classroom block with ICT Center for Mangoase RC Basic School

MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for New Mangoase Roman Catholic Basic School in the Eastern region.



The project which comes at a cost of GHc394,379.27 will benefit over 420 pupils from New Mangoase and its surrounding communities. The facility includes a headteacher’s office, a staff common room and classroom furniture.



In addition, Huawei, a technology partner of MTN Ghana donated 12 desktop computers with corresponding desks to help with the teaching and learning of ICT.



The provision of this facility for the school will help eliminate the issue of trekking longer hours to other communities to access education. It will significantly reduce overcrowding as well as help eliminate absenteeism amongst school children.



Speaking on the project, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng, said that the MTN Ghana Foundation agreed to support the school because it recognises the important role education plays in the development of individuals and society.



“The provision of this school block shows that we take the issues of education seriously. The MTN Ghana Foundation believes that education gives every individual an opportunity to escape poverty and have a fair chance of building a brighter future”.



He said, “Even though school is not in session due to COVID 19, the MTN Ghana Foundation is still excited because the pupils will return to school in a secure and conducive learning environment”.



A few weeks ago, the MTN Ghana Foundation was highly commended for providing a six-unit classroom block and staff bungalow for children in Nhyiaeso in Asante Akim.



For over twelve years now, the MTN Ghana Foundation has consistently invested in various initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of Ghanaians.



So far, the organization has spent over USD 15,207,874.19 in 150 projects across the country. Out of this 85 are educational projects. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.

















Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.