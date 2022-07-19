Over 100 Ghanaian athletes to participate in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: Ghana Olympic Committee

In what has been one of the most successful low-key preparations for Team Ghana, the leader of Ghana's contingent to the games has broken his silence on preparations so far.



Frederick Acheampong who is the Chef Du Mission (CDM) for Team Ghana at the upcoming Games in Birmingham, says Ghana's preparations has reached an advanced stage where the final steps are being taken through the directions of authorities in the United Kingdom with stakeholders in Ghana.



"Of course, we have been silent because it has not been easy, but I can assure you that everything is going according to laid down procedures hence our policy to create, maintain and keep our administrative and operational approach low key".



In a meeting with Birmingham 2022 Team Managers and members of GOC Communications, the CDM delivered a comprehensive update on Team Ghana's preparatory works as the Games get closer.



Mr Acheampong who is also the Treasurer of the GOC said he and his staff as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been working tirelessly to ensure that the 101 athletes who have qualified, get the opportunity to participate in various disciplines.



"Another positive update is that at this stage, 26 coaches and 13 team leaders have also secured their visas and would be traveling to pick up accreditation in Birmingham, UK upon arrival. At every stage, I am in touch with Birmingham and our Management"



The CDM confirmed the appointment of Mr. James Nunoo as the Covid-19 Liaison Officer for Team Ghana. He would be supported by an experienced medical team including physiotherapists and nurses.



Team Ghana Medical Team will be led by Dr. Zakaria who will supervise and coordinate Ghana's medical detail before during and immediately after the Games in Birmingham.



According to Mr. Acheampong, two Deputy CDMs in the persons of Kwame Amponfi Jnr for Events / Competitions and Mr. Larbie for Logistics have also been appointed, with Mr.Isaac Duah of Ghana Tennis as the Welfare Officer.



The CDM named the Administrative /Accreditation officer as Miss Farida Idriss and Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as the Media Officer or Press Attache.