Over 100,000 Chelsea fans sign petition to ban Anthony Taylor from refereeing their matches

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans all over the world have attacked referee Anthony Taylor as they blame him for their 2-2 drawn game against Tottenham Hotspurs on matchday two of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.



The Blues despite going up twice in the game at Stamford Bridge saw Tottenham crawling back into the game with two controversial goals to pick a point from the game.



The performance of the referee angered the Chelsea fans who have declared Anthony Taylor an enemy of their club as they call on authorities to ban him from officiating their games.



Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel also blamed referee Anthony Taylor for their inability to win the game as he labelled the two Tottenham goals as illegitimate.



“Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better if he didn’t referee Chelsea games. But honestly, we also have VAR, to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that? And if he does not see it I don’t blame him – I didn’t see it."



Now the petition is gradually gaining momentum as over 100,0000 fans have signed the petition to ban Anthony Taylor from officiating Chelsea games.



Here are some of the tweets calling for Anthony Taylor to be banned from referring Chelsea games compiled in the post below.





Thiago Silva passing on the Chelsea fans message to Anthony Taylor. pic.twitter.com/r3NZI9V57W — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 15, 2022

????Chelsea were robbed!



▪️Chelsea should be writing to the FA, Premier League & asking for Anthony Taylor to be suspended!



???? - https://t.co/l8PxcIVY0T pic.twitter.com/PA564klUBp — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) August 15, 2022

Anthony Taylor needs to never officiate another Chelsea match — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 14, 2022

That's alright, but they shouldn't forget to investigate Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean as well. https://t.co/ZgDKvRDa7W — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 15, 2022

????PETITION TO BAN ANTHONY TAYLOR FROM OFFICIATING CHELSEA GAMES RT & SIGN ???? https://t.co/TK22n9DJrj — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) August 14, 2022

Thomas Tuchel on being able to speak to Anthony Taylor after #CHETOT:



"We could, but honestly I have no interest. Things are so clear, things are so so clear, what should happen."



[via @ChelseaFC] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 15, 2022

Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean ??? Not violent conduct ????????????.#chetot — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) August 14, 2022

Lost for words, Anthony Taylor is a fraud sent to officiate against Chelsea in big games. Romero pulled Cucurella hair in front of him and he said nothing?? Even the VAR saw nothing wrong?? Shameless and disgraceful officiating #AnthonyTaylorOut pic.twitter.com/DYJdwLp2LV — Magaye (@Lelo_Pages) August 14, 2022

Mendy having to look around the offside Richarlison but ohhhhhh no, nothing wrong according to Anthony Taylor & VAR???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WRP0TMFvk8 — Johyan (@JohyanCruyff) August 14, 2022

Shout out to Tottenhams man of the match Anthony Taylor. Was brilliant for Tottenham today — Conn (@ConnCFC) August 14, 2022

Anthony Taylor ruined this picture & ruined the game. He’s unbearable. pic.twitter.com/YHG3N60MER — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 14, 2022