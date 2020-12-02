Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: B-HeCK

Outstanding public figures celebrated at B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance COV-WEEK 2020

Some outstanding brand ambassadors at the B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance COV-WEEK 2020

The B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance COV-WEEK 2020 ended with crowning 5 of Ghana’s outstanding public figures, including other foreign nationals as the most outstanding brand ambassadors in Africa, who in their unique ways added distinct significant market value to the brands they represent.



Speaking at the event, the founder and chairman of B-Heck Africa NGOs Alliance, Mr. Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr. said that, the well-being and growth of every person, organisation and continent depended on the vibrancy of the corporate world for a booming economy, and that he and his outfit, B-HeCK Africa have taken a special stance to significantly appreciate the carriers of the most outstanding brands across the globe, especially those of African origin to empower African brands and Corporate Africa to boost the African economy vis-a-vis enhanced continental free trade and regional integration as an act of inspiring brand equity and productivity to foster quality livelihood across board.



Hence, the likes of Chairman General Kwame Sefa Kayi, Mikki Osei Berko, Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah alongside their comperes from Zambia, Angola, Nigeria and Ethiopia, in the persons of Cloe Ice, Chibamba Kanyama, David Moses, Geneveive Nnaji, D’Banj and Hannah Godefa respectively, whose awards were received by their country’s ambassadors on their behalf.



The objects of honour for these outstanding figures were a citation in their honour and a 9-carat gold-plated plaque in the shape of Africa held by hands purported to be those of the distinguished brand ambassadors helping our Africa stand stall.



The first of its kind, this candle light and recognition durbar was a way to pay homage to those who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic and to mark the one year of the outbreak of this canker.



The event, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel was supported by Oxfam, The Ghana Red Cross Society, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Services, Bui Power Authority and Star Assurance and also saw the laying of wreaths and signing of a Book of Condolence by Abel Antonio Cardenas Tupia, Head of Mission from Peru in Ghana, the Special Guest of honour, Pedro Luis Despaigne, Cuba’s Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Mahdi Marvi, 3rd Counsellor of Iran’s Embassy, Alejandro Siqueiros Falomir, Vice Consul of the Embassy of Mexico, Mauride Domingos, Secretary for the Ambassador of Angola and Col.



Vincent Manengo, from the Embassy of Zambia, in honour of those who lost their lives to COVID 19 as well as stakeholders in the fight amidst tribute reading.



For their contribution and support in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic in partnership with the Government of Ghana through the COVID 19 National Trust Fund, Zenith Bank, Volta Regional Authority, Vitol Ghana Service, Petroleum Commission, National Petroleum Authority, Lebanese Community, Ghana Gas and Interplast Ltd. were recognized and honoured with citations which were received on their behalf by the COVID 19 Trust Fund.



Five frontline doctors who recovered from the coronavirus were given cash donations as a special initiative to help support the aftermath management of COVID-19 victims to provide them with special health financing support.

It was a very private, prestigious occasion whose attendance was strictly by invitation due to COVID 19 safety and security protocols.



Hence, the chairman said that, upon the eradication of the COVID 19 pandemic next year, the 2021 edition of the Brands Ambassador Africa Honours (BAAH) is expected to parade over 120 distinguished brand Ambassadors across Africa who are impacting their brands and charities in a very unique way based on 22 categories to be decorated with gold.

















