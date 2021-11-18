‘Outright disrespect’ - GFA reacts to match-fixing allegations by SAFA

Sports News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA has responded to allegations made by SAFA that the World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars was fixed



The football governing body in Ghana said SAFA’s claims are shocking



FIFA have confirmed that they have received a complaint from South Africa



The Ghana Football Association has responded to claims by the South African Football Association that the World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana was fixed.



South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan on Wednesday, November 17, at a press conference, alleged that their game against Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, was fixed because a defeat to the Black Stars would have had socio-economic problems for Ghana.



The South Africans have written to FIFA to review the game and possibly order for a replay hence the directive from the world’s football governing body to the GFA to respond to the claims before Saturday, November 20, 2021.



The GFA has responded to the allegations levelled by the South African FA as they described it as “shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespect” for them to make such baseless claims to dent the image of Ghana on the international stage.



The GFA added that the South Africans have lied to the entire world that it took them nine hours to drive from Accra to play the game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



“It is shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespect to note that our colleagues from South Africa Football Association (with whom we have good relationships with and mutual sporting respect) have chosen to spread falsehoods to the media rather than project the real picture of events before, during and after the game.”



“First and foremost, before the game itself, lies about the distance between Accra and Cape Coast were released to the extent that it was alleged that the South African football team took nine (9) hours to make the journey from Accra to Cape Coast after they arrived in Ghana. Then again, the official handle also tweeted during the match that the South African team was being intimidated, molested, and robbed in Cape Coast,” part of the statement read.



