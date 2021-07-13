Our win in the GPL proves the board chairman is working – Hearts of Oak Board Member

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson has said that the team’s win of the GPL trophy is a sign that the board chairman is working so hard for the team.



He believes that this win paves the way for supporters of Hearts to acknowledge the hard work of the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV and the board in the positioning of the club.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports Show, Frank Nelson stated: “The fans love the board chairman because they know what he does for the club. All he asks for is patience to do what he can do for the club. This time I know everyone has seen that the board chairman is really working and the supporters are also working. So, I can confidently say Accra Hearts of Oak is one uniformed body because of the league trophy. Now the supporters will see that the board chairman is working.”



According to him, there is no rift between supporters and the board chairman of the club as some may perceive.



He added, however, that there may have been a little misunderstanding when the expectations of the supporters are not fulfilled.



“The board chairman appreciates the supporters but sometimes the demand of a league trophy may come at the wrong time. But at the end of the day, it is the performance that will prove if we take a league trophy. This is why we recruited players such as Isaac Mensah and others and that is how supporters begin to trust that the board is working. We have also employed technical teams from top teams to join us.”



Meanwhile, Frank Nelson has attributed the club’s success to the impact of God’s power.



Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, were named champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after the team played against Liberty professionals at the Accra stadium on Sunday to end the 12 years title drought of the team.



Months prior to this feat, however, Accra Hearts of Oak fans besieged the club’s secretariat and locked up the edifice in protest of the club’s Board of Directors.



The fans’ drastic action was in response to the recent mass resignation that hit the Phobians’ technical team earlier this year.



Head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer, Ben Owu, left the club, following assistant coach Asare Bediako who resigned a week earlier, out of the club.



At the time, the National Chapters Committee (NCC) demanded that the board of directors of the club be reconstituted and regular Annual General Meetings organized which they claim the club had failed in doing so for the past three years.



