Our trip to Austria has given us the exposure ahead of CHAN qualifier against Nigeria – Annor Walker

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Black Galaxies head Coach Annor Walker, says the team’s trip to Austria has given them the exposure they need ahead of the CHAN qualifier against regional rivals Nigeria.



The Ghanaian side in preparing to face Nigeria in the final round of the qualifications for next year’s CHAN tournament in Algeria took part in the four-nation tournament held in Austria.



The Black Galaxies lost 2-1 against World Cup hosts Qatar in the tournament. The team arrived back home on Thursday to continue with preparations ahead of the CHAN qualifier.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Annor Walker said he was excited to have been able to embark on such a trip and was very grateful to authorities for putting proper preparations in place ahead of the Qualifier.



“The changes in the weather conditions would not affect the team, because, the team is used to playing in our kind of weather but just experienced a different one in Austria and with the match being played here, it is only a plus to us”. He told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“If only our match is properly officiated, I’m very positive nothing can prevent us from defeating Nigeria come Sunday” He added.



The Black Galaxies will take on their Nigerian counterparts on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the qualifying tie.