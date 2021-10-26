'Our team was obligated to make CAF Champions League group stage' - Wydad head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Wydad head coach, Walid Rekraki, has stated that his team was obligated to make the CAF Champions League group stage after a thumping win over Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Moroccan powerhouses were behind in the first leg, losing 1-0 to the Phobians. However, they bounced back in spectacular fashion, winning by six goals to one.



After the game, Walid spoke on why his team deserved to be among the final 16 teams in Africa.



"The red battalion is a big team obligated to be present in the roles of the continental competition. We entered the confrontation with our personality, we knew that our fans, as well as the Moroccans, were not satisfied with the loss we suffered in the defense, in the 'Donor' boat. We Wydad and the players appeared with a charisma that impressed me," he stated.



“We were able to score more goals, but the most important thing is to qualify, we are a big team, and the road is now paved for us. We will now think about the professional tournament and we will prepare the group for the African Champions League group stage,” he added.