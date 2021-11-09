'Our target is to win the Ghana Premier League title - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• Alhaji Grusah said King Faisal will win the league title at the end of the season



• He said that their financial challenges will not be a problem to their ambitions for the season



• King Faisal will face Ashantigold on matchday three of the 2021/2022 GPL



The owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said that their aim in the 2021/2022 football season is to win the Ghana Premier League title.



King Faisal have had a good start to the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season and are currently at pair with league leaders Asante Kotoko on six points but they occupy the second position on the table due to goal difference ratio.



The Insha Allah Boys beat WAFA 1-0 on matchday one and ended Aduana Stars 46 home games unbeaten run at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II in Dormaa on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with a 3-1 score-line.



King Faisal ended the 2020/2021 season with 40 points and escaped relegation with head-to-head against Ebusua Dwarfs but Grusah said winning the league trophy is their target in the ongoing season.



“King Faisal will cause an upset this season. Although we are still having financial difficulties, still, we are aiming to win the league."



“We have a lot of young players in our team, and you all saw what we did to Aduana Stars. Ashgold is next, we will beat them coming Saturday,” he told Dormaa-based Voice FM.







