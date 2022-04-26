Our situation is beyond football - WAFA coach Guillermo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Medeama beat WAFA in Tarkwa



WAFA sit 17th on GPL table after defeat to Medeama



WAFA average a point per game in the GPL



WAFA head coach, Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza, has attributed his team's struggle to factors that go beyond football.



The Academy lads are currently in the drop zone on the table as relegations stir them in the face.



According to the Zaragoza, the team will do their possible best to maintain their top-flight status.



"To be honest, we will do our best. There are a lot of factors, it is not just about football. So, we will see," he said in an audio aired on Kessben FM.



WAFA lost their 12th match of the season following a 1-0 away loss to Medeama on matchday 26.



Speaking after the loss, the Spanish trainer admitted that it was a tough match and his team did their best.



"That was a tough game, we did our best. I feel proud of my players because at the end of the day...we played with the young ones. You saw a lot of young players who have a great future."



They are as a result positioned 17th on the league table with 26 points after 26 games.



The Sogakope-based side finished last season as the second runners-up in the 2020/2021 GPL season.