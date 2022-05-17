Our season ended when Partey got injured - Arsenal fans cry over Newcastle defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: goal.com

Arsenal fans have seemingly agreed that the team’s season ended the day they lost midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney to respective injuries.



The Gunners’ push for a Champions League spot for next season took a major blow on Monday night after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.



Two second-half goals – first, an own goal by defender Ben White and Bruno Guimaraes’s effort – ensured Arsenal will head into their last fixture of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on May 22, two points behind fourth-placed and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



The defeat against the Magpies has left Arsenal supporters lamenting the absence of the 28-year-old Ghana international, who picked up a knee injury in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 at Selhurst Park.



Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the top-flight, and out of the eight matches they have featured in without the former Atletico Madrid player, they have managed four wins, and four defeats.





The day Partey got injured at Palace is the day we lost top four. The guy is the only CL level midfielder we have.



Lost 5 out of 9 games since his injury.

We'd won 6 out of the previous 7 (only loss to Liverpool). — PB (@OliPriceBates) May 16, 2022

Good morning all @Arsenal fans across the globe. Where are the fans who disrespected Partey by comparing with Elneny? Time to apologize. Be badly missed Partey. #NEWARS — Onyx Johnmark (@onyxjohnmark) May 17, 2022

If I’m Arteta I’m done with Thomas Partey & Kieran Tierney, they’ve now cost me top 4 TWICE (people forget Arsenal only finished 6 points off top 4 last season with Partey & KT missing 20+ games). Replace them with 2 starters and use Partey & KT for depth. Bench them both. — Mo (@MoArsenal86) May 17, 2022

Arsenal without Thomas Partey is a mess,so how the midfield make weak — Sabi_Boi????❄ (@_sabiboi) May 16, 2022

When talking about progress, split it in two. Arsenal have undoubtedly made progress at the XI level on the pitch. Arteta's philosophy bleeds through and Saka/Partey's individual growth's key.



But, at the club level, missing 4th is 0 progress. It's akin to finishing 6-8th. — Umir (@umirf1) May 16, 2022

Squad Management! This is very essential.



Until Partey picked an injury, Elneny never played.

Until Laca picked an injury, Nketiah never played.

Until Tierney picked an injury, Tavares never played.



You can’t blame these players for not turning up. Fault the manager. — Dr. Oluwafemi Anthony (@thefemianthony) May 16, 2022

I think ultimately this is the price you pay for not having a deep enough squad.



Our best 12/13 players are good enough to get top four, but lose one of Xhaka, Partey, Ben White or Gabriel and it all starts to fall apart. — Michael Timbs (@MichaelTimbs) May 16, 2022

This wasnt an issue when partey was still playing btw https://t.co/CzENkaPlhe — Burt Macklin (@LeeFussBall) May 17, 2022