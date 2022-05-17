You are here: HomeSports2022 05 17Article 1540469

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: goal.com

Our season ended when Partey got injured - Arsenal fans cry over Newcastle defeat

Arsenal fans have seemingly agreed that the team’s season ended the day they lost midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney to respective injuries.

The Gunners’ push for a Champions League spot for next season took a major blow on Monday night after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Two second-half goals – first, an own goal by defender Ben White and Bruno Guimaraes’s effort – ensured Arsenal will head into their last fixture of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on May 22, two points behind fourth-placed and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat against the Magpies has left Arsenal supporters lamenting the absence of the 28-year-old Ghana international, who picked up a knee injury in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 at Selhurst Park.

Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the top-flight, and out of the eight matches they have featured in without the former Atletico Madrid player, they have managed four wins, and four defeats.

















