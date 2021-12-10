Our promising attack can win us GPL- Aduana PRO Evans Oppong

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Public Relations Officer of Aduana Football Club, Evans Oppong believes the 'Ogya Boys' can win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



According to Mr. Oppong, the Dormaa-based club have the best attack in the league and can help them wrestle the title from Hearts of Oak.



"With what we have seen so far this season with the performance of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Yahaya Mohammed, and Bright Adjei, Aduana Stars are the favourites for 2021/22 league season," he s quoted as saying by the Ghanaian Times.



"Aduana's attacking option looks promising; if they continue this way, scoring week after week, then Aduana Stars would likely win the current season despite the underdog status from the beginning," he added.



"It no doubt affected our play because a number of our players were not used to each other. Now they have become very familiar with each other and are beginning to churn out the results."



The two-times Ghana Premier League championships hosts Great Olympics on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



"Last season Olympics led by their captain Gladson Awako came to Dormaa to give us a very tough game but he is not available anymore for them," continued Evans Oppong.



"That notwithstanding, we cannot underrate Olympics because they have a very experienced coach, Annor Walker who can guide the team to pull the nut from a blazing fire."