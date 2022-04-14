Our performance against Skyy FC wasn't good despite victory - Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coac,h Samuel Boadu has expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance against Skyy FC despite securing a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



With the narrow victory, the Phobians advanced to the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.



"My team’s performance wasn’t good at all though we managed to get one goal. It is always difficult playing against Division One League teams," Boadu said in an interview with StarTimes.



Boadu also praised Patrick Razak, who scored the game-winning goal in the 66th minute after coming on as a substitute.



Razak scored the decisive goal after receiving an intelligent pass from Gladson Awako.



As a result, the Phobians are still on track to successfully defend the trophy they won last season and end the current campaign with a trophy.



Razak, the hero in the President's Cup victory over Asante Kotoko, finished brilliantly 24 minutes from time.



It was a fantastic team move that resulted in the goal, which the Phobians deserved having dominated the game from the start.



Skyy FC's home ground in Daboase has been closed due to hooliganism, so the match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The second-tier team struggled in a new environment.



Hearts of Oak join other top-flight clubs Bechem United, Aduana Stars, and Dreams FC in the semi-finals.



The Phobians will face Dreams FC while Bechem take on Aduana in the other clash.



The FA Cup final will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



