'Our new jerseys will blow your mind' - Hearts of Oak PRO

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Opare Addo says Hearts of Oak will unveil their new jersey at the right time



• The Phobians started using the Umbro replicas in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League



• The Phobians will welcome the Guineans in Accra on September 19, 2021,



The Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has sent a warning to rival fans as the Phobians prepare to unveil their new jerseys for the upcoming season.



The Phobaians currently wear Umbro jerseys after signing a partnership agreement with English sportswear and football equipment supplier under the stewardship of former Managing Director, Mark Noonan in 2018.



The Phobians have been using the same Umbro replicas for the past two seasons but the Communications Director has revealed that the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions will use new replica jerseys in the ongoing season.



“When they see the new kits it will blow their minds. We will wear another jersey and everybody will see it”.



“The kind of jersey we will wear will be unveiled at the right time when we invite the press,” he said as reported by dezgoldmedia.



Hearts of Oak are currently preparing for their CAF Champions League game against CL Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 19, 2021.



