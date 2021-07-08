Our lives matter, we need protection - RAG to GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

The Referees Association of Ghana(RAG) has issued a press release admonishing the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to ensure that the safety of referees at all levels is guaranteed in the remaining league matches.



From the start of the football season, the lives of referees have been threatened at all levels at game centres.



Some of the attacks recorded include that of referee Asiedu Bismark at Dormaa in a second decision match between Royal Golden FC and Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye by players of Royal Golden FC on Friday 2nd July 2021.



Also, referee Maxwell Hanson was assaulted at Sunyani during a division one game between BA United and Real Tamale United(RTU) on July 3, 2021.



RAG wants the GFS to take immediate steps in protecting them in their roaming games.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Sports, the treasure of RAG, retired referee Thomas Nunuo lamented that the attacks on referees have become one too many.



He opined that it was the responsibility of stakeholders to address the issue before it escalates.



“The FA is doing its best to get that solved but RAG as a body, we have to talk about it to limit such incidents at match venues”, Thomas Nunuo stated.



When asked if the Anas Number 12 expose could have contributed to this, he shot it down saying: “The Anas number 12 has nothing to do with such assaults. Anas conducted an investigation and we have moved on. The assaults must stop. The safety of the referees should be guaranteed by the GFA.”



With two matches left to finish the premier season, and the National division one, referees safety matters a lot and it has become a major concern for stakeholders, he concluded.