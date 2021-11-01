‘Our game plan worked against Hearts of Oak’ – Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

• Maxwell Konadu says his team got it right against Hearts of Oak



• Legon Cities held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw game on Matchday One of the 202



• The Royals will be hoping to build on these results in their upcoming games in the Ghana Premier League



Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has waxed lyrical about his team’s performance after holding Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless drawn game on matchday 1.



The Royals held the Ghana Premier League champions to a 0-0 draw in the 2021/2022 season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



The Black Stars assistant coach is happy with the results despite their inability to pick the first three points in their first game of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



“We came with a game plan. Though not perfect, we were able to hold them, trying to frustrate them with our combination passes and to some extent, it worked,” Maxwell Konadu said in his post-match interview.



“We saw that they decided to go long. That is where we started picking up the second balls and we played our game.”



“We made some elementary mistakes because playing from the back was a bit difficult. We will go on to work on it and make sure we do it better next time,” he added.



