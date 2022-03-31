Our gallant Black Stars made history in a lion's den - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has lavished praise on the Black Stars for the display of character; hunger, fighting spirit and desire during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff ties against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a statement on Wednesday, President Simeon-Okraku said that the players made history in the lion’s den by defying the odds to qualify at the expense of Nigeria. He was speaking at the Jubilee House in Accra where players of the Black Stars and their Technical team called on H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo – President of the Republic of Ghana.



‘’In 2006, the spirit of our nation was lifted and that was repeated in 2010 and 2014. But in 2018, we missed out on the World Cup and when we took office; our singular determination was to ensure that we bring our Black Stars to the platform that we belong’’ he said.



‘’We fought to get the team at a good level, a platform where the very best teams gather to show their quality.



‘’Mr President I am especially happy that today we have come here as gallant warriors who put in everything to ensure that our nation belong to the best platform in Association football.



‘’The young men you find here belong to that special group I call gallant warriors. Mr. President we played zero-zero at the Baba Yara Stadium but we still kept the belief that together as a family, we can make our nation great and strong.



‘’We kept the comradeship; we travelled into the Lion’s den and made history. In the morning before the game I did say that our country will be defended by the 16 players who play on the day and others who don’t get to join the fray and that’s exactly what we witnessed.



‘’The indomitable fighting spirit of the Ghanaian led by an amazing technical team kept our hopes alive. We fought and ensured that we get back to where belong. I am sure that this special group of players will truly represent our colours in November’’ he added.



Ghana made history on Tuesday after holding Nigeria 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja to advance on the away goal rule having drawn goalless with their West African rivals at the Baba Yara stadium four days earlier.



The Black Stars join Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Cameroon as African representative at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



