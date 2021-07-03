Our focus against Hearts is to get the three points - Dwarfs coach Kuuku Dadzie

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, James Kuuku Dadzie, has said that their only preoccupation on Sunday is to get all the three points against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The relegation-threatened side will host the current league leaders in their match day 32 clash at the Cape Coast Stadium in a match that has a lot of bearing on the top and basement of the Ghana Premier League table.



The league leaders have been on an amazing run since coach Samuel Boadu took over the team in the second round going unbeaten in their last ten matches.



Hearts are at the summit of league with 59 points after 31 matches three more than second-placed Kotoko who defeated last Sunday by 1-0.



Kuuku Dadzie who replaced Ernest Thompson with five matches to end the season has not lost a game since taking over and hopes it will continue on Sunday against Hearts.



"I was appointed with five matches to end the season and so far and I think my players have done well so far," he said ahead of the game on Sunday.



"I am confident we will escape relegation because we are playing some good football.



"We are playing against Hearts of Oak this weekend at home and the only focus is to get the three points.



"Hearts of Oak are on a good form but I know what we can do and I believe we will secure all three points on Sunday," he added.