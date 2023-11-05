Our fighting spirit wasn’t enough to win against Karela – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has stated that his team did not fight hard enough to pick all three points in their match against Karela on Saturday.



The Phobians played out a 1-1 draw with Karela at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, November 4 2023 on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



Koopman’s side fell behind to an early goal in the 6th minute as Emmanuel Owusu Boakye headed home the opener for Pride and Passion.



Hamza Issah restored parity for Hearts on 40 minutes after guiding Salifu Ibrahim’s cross into the post.



Both teams had to settle for a point each as the score line remained same at full time but Koopman insists his team’s fighting spirit wasn’t enough to win the game.



He told StarTimes: “I think everybody wants to win from Hearts of Oak and also this team wants to win. Fighting spirit; a lot of fighting spirit. We bring a little bit of fighting spirit but not enough to win this game."



Hearts of Oak are in 9th position on the league standings with 10 points.