Our destiny is not in your hands; respect our officials - Hearts replies W.O Tandoh

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have issued a press release to react to attacks by former welfare manager and physical trainer W.O Tandoh.



In an interview with Happy FM, the former team officials of the Phobians blasted Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Odotei, insisting that they are behind the downfall of the club.



W.O Tandoh who is now an assistant for Aduana Stars cursed Hearts of Oak saying the club will loose the next five matches of the season.



Reacting to the attacks, Hearts of Oak have issued a release demanding that W.O Tandoh retracts his comments.



“Our destiny can NEVER be in the hands of W. O Tandoh for him to say Hearts will lose our next five matches. If indeed he has any such authority to decide the fortunes of men, we urge him to deploy that to help his team win every game in every competition. At Hearts, what we believe in is that we strive to win our games since we believe matches are won based on good preparation and good performance and not through any others means.



“At Hearts of Oak we respect our leaders and we expect he, W. O Tandoh to do same because these same leaders gave him the platform to enhance his career and therefore do not deserve those unwarranted comments from a man with a military background where discipline is core in all of their activities.



“We urge him to needfully retract his comments,” the Hearts of Oak statement read in parts.