'Our destiny is in our own hands' - Bechem United striker ahead of Kotoko game

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni has said they will have themselves to blame if they are unable to survive relegation at the end of the season.



The Hunters currently sit 12th position with 39 points and are just three points away from the relegation drop.



They have two games to decide their fate in the Ghana Premier League and failure to win any of the games will have a negative effect on the club.



Ahead of their game against Asante Kotoko in matchday 33 of the league, the enterprising forward says much will depend on them in maintaining their status in the GPL.



“Guys is not about how we started the league, but how we end it. Our destiny is in our own hands” he posted on social media.



Hafiz Konkoni has missed several games for his outfit in the ongoing season due to injuries.