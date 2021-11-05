Our confidence to compete is high – King Faisal’s Enoch Morrison

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal midfielder, Enoch Morrison, has revealed that the confidence to compete in this season’s Ghana Premier League is very high.



The Kumasi-based club started the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign on a right foot beating the West African Football Academy by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Matchday 1.



The Insah-Allah Boys were nearly relegated from the Ghana Premier League last season, but managed to earn a single point in their last game against Liberty Professionals to stay in the premiership.



As King Faisal prepares for their second game of the season, Enoch Morrison is confident in his club's chances of competing against some of the top clubs in the league.



“We are well prepared and we are very focused,” the midfielder told TV3 in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, they are counting on the momentum they earned from last season to achieve their target of finishing in the mid-section of the league table.



He said, “We had our rhythm at the end of last season and we are following the same rhythm and the confidence is high so I think we will have a better position on the table.”



