Our big motivation is to have a Premier League team in the Eastern Region - Linford Asamoah

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Club President for Oda Kotoku Royals, Linford Asamoah, is confident his team can secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League next season.



The Oda-based team will travel away to play Tema Youth at the Tema Sports Stadium in the final game of the season.



Kotoku Royals are targeting promotion to the top-flight for the first time in the club’s history.



However, they face stern competition from Liberty Professionals, who are in contention for promotion in the same zone. Just one point separates the two teams going into the final game of the season.



The Scientific Soccer Lads must also win in their final game of the season against Susubiribi to also qualify.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM, Linford Asamoah indicated the team is motivated to make history on Sunday.



“If you followed the season well, at the end of the first round, we were on top of the table. Our big motivation is to have a team from the Eastern Region participating in the Premier League. The last team was Power FC. There are surrounding towns like Nsawam, Nkawkaw, Dawu, and Asuom that had Premier League teams. This time around, Oda also wants to write its name in Ghana football.



“We have young players who also want to make an impact, and that’s motivation enough. We started to quadruple bonuses after we came on top of the league after winning the protest against Kpando Hearts of Oak. We want to honour the people of Oda with a qualification to the Premier League.



“We will plead with everyone to comport themselves so we all will witness the beautiful game on Sunday. The best team will qualify, and that is Kotoku Royals”, he added.