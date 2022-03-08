Our aim is to be in the top 4 - Great Olympics’ Abbey Quaye

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye has disclosed that they aim to finish in the top 4 of the Ghana Premier League this season.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the striker disclosed that although it is every club's dream to win the league title, realistically he believes the best they can do is to finish among the top 4 clubs in the league.



According to him, the final 5 matches in the league would determine if they can compete well enough to win the league title for the first time since 1974.



“It is every team's aim to be crowned as league winners so, we are in doing our best. Trying to be in the top 4. In the latter part of the league when we have like 5 or 6 matches, if we can push harder and get the trophy, we will push harder. But our target is to be in the top 4,” Abbey Quaye stated in his interview with GhanaWeb.



Great Olympics dropped to third place after moving to second place on matchday 18. The Accra based club drew goalless against Accra Lions, picking up just a point in their recent match.



The Dade Boys are in contention to win the league with just 8 points adrift of league leaders, Asante Kotoko.



Watch video below



