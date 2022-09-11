Ouatching Yassan, Ofori Antwi starts as Samuel Boadu names Hearts lineup to face Aduana

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named a strong lineup for his team's league opener in Dormaa against Aduana Stars.



Boadu has named three new signings in his starting eleven: goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, midfielder Eric Esso, and Central African Republic striker Ouatching Yassan.



Mohammed Alhassan, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Gladson Awako, and Suraj Seidu, who returned to training this week after qualifying Ghana for CHAN 2023 and have also been named to the lineup.



Hearts after a shaky start last season and went on to finish fifth.



This season, they would like to start on a high note, but they Phobians are yet to win their league opener in the last five seasons.



Full line up



Eric Ofori Antwi; Mohammed Alhassan, Caleb Amankwaah, Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Eric Esso, Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu; Daniel Afriyie, Yaw Amankwaa Baafi, Ouatching Yassan.



