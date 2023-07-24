Otumfuo gives Asante Kotoko GH₵600,000

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotok Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has provided the Interim Management Committee an amount of Gh₵600, 000 to undertake operational duties for the club ahead of the new season, according to Opemsuo Radio.



On Saturday, July 22, Otumfuo appointed a four-member Interim Management Committee which had Nana Apinkra Awua, Kontomponiafere and chartered accountant, Kwasi Appiah, club legend and former National team coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administrative Manager to steer the affairs following the dissolution of the Board and Management.



The Asantehene also toured Asante Kotoko’s Adako Jachie Training Complex on Saturday, July 22 together with some club legends and supporters to see the work progress.



After the visit, Otumfuo instructed architects to immediately assess the abandoned Kotoko buildings at the Adako Jachie training grounds since 2013 which will begin today, Monday, July 24.



However, Prosper Narteh Ogum has been re-appointed by Asante Kotoko SC to guild the club for the forthcoming season. The official announcement was made on Friday, July 21 when Otumfuo met with the Board and Management.



Also, former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has been named as the head of player recruitment for the club.



