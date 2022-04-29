Otumfuo eulogizes Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.



His visit was to formally invite the Asante monarch to grace the launch of his book dubbed 'Legyandary'.



The former Sunderland striker joined the Asantehene to celebrate his 23rd year anniversary since he ascended the Golden Stoll as the 16th Occupant at the St Cyprians’ Church in Fante New Town - Kumasi.



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.



The former Sunderland star has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.



Speaking on behalf of Asantehene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu urged Gyan to do everything in his power to help improve Ghana’s football.



“One of Otumfuo’s loyal children is here, and he has asked me to introduce him. He is known as Asamoah Gyan, “said Daasebre Osei Bonsu.



“He has been visiting Otumfuo and the King is grateful for that.” He was the best striker during the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted in Africa as he scored many goals for Guana.



” Otumfuo says, “Continue to do your best for Ghana football to improve and also as a way to honour your late mother.”



He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.



Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.



His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things feature prominently in the autobiography.



While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not bee left out.



Gyan is Ghana all time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances and also the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six.