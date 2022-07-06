Otto Addo will decide whether Inaki, Tariq, Salisu, others will go to the World Cup - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Ghana Football Association(GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has said Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will decide whether the five players who have switched nationality will join the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup or not.



According to Okraku, the availability of the players is important for the FA as well as the technical team.



Speaking on the Ghanaian players born abroad, Kurt said the technical team will continue to monitor and cast the net wide in search of talents for the national team.



"The availability of these players means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars," President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.



"We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level".



Kurt continued that the players' switch gives Otto Addo more options to make good decisions.



"This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team"



"Coach Otto Addo and his Technical team will continue to monitor and assess them for future assignments including the September games and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar" President Simeon-Okraku added.



The GFA president, Kurt ES Okraku announced on July 5, 2022, that Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams, Hamburger SV defender, Stephane Ambrocious, Darmstadt defender, Patrick Pfeffer, and Hamburger SV forward, Ransford-Yeboah have all completed their switch.



The said players will be available in the next international break in September when Ghana face Angola in a 2023 African Cup of Nations doubleheader.







