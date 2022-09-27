Otto Addo welcomes Nico Williams' decision to pick Spain over Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has welcomed Nico Williams' decision to pledge his allegiance to Spain instead of Ghana.



Nico Williams, the younger brother of Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams was one of three debutantes named in coach Luis Enrique’s squad for the international break.



Otto Addo, who is German-born but played for Ghana, said that while it would have been great to see Nico and Inaki play for Ghana, he respects the players' decision.



"Together in Ghana? That would've been great but his brother decided to play for Spain which is fair, which is as well. Well, we would have loved him in Ghana, surely. I myself was also born in Germany, so you always have two hearts or two homes in your hearts and this is always a difficult decision. We respect that and hopefully, we could play against Spain," he said during his pre-match presser.



While Nico is with the Spanish national team, his brother Inaki is also with the Black Stars, honouring his debut call-up for the pre-World friendlies.



Both Inaki and Nico had disappointing debuts, as Ghana and Spain were defeated by Brazil and Switzerland, respectively.



Inaki Williams is expected to make his full Ghana debut against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, while Nico is also in line for his first start for Spain in their game against Portugal also on Tuesday.





