'Otto Addo unfit, Hughton is right man for Black Stars job' - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

New Patriotic Party guru, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says former Black Stars player Otto Addo is not good enough to be made Ghana coach.



The majority leader stated that, the ex-Ghanaian international is only an assistant coach at Germany Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and is not a good fit for the sinking Black Stars.



According to him, former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton is way ahead of the Dortmund assistant coach and deserved to be appointed new Ghana coach.



Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on Angel FM:



“Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that’s Ghana’s situation now.”



“Our materials are not good so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund”, he added.



Reports in the media indicates that the Ghana FA and the Ghana government are in a tussle about whom should be made the new Black Stars coach after the sacking of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac.



According to the reports, the Ghana FA prefers Otto Addo, a former Ghana player whiles the government wants the former Premier League manager to be Milo’s successor.