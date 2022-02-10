Otto Addo to visit Black Stars players soon – GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022
The Ghana Football Association has stated that the newly appointed interim coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo together with other members of the constituted technical team will be visiting some players of the national team soon.
This according to the GFA is a precursor to the cagey encounter with West African football giant Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World – Cup qualifier match.
In an interview on Angel FM, GFA Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum, detailed that the decision to settle on Otto Addo was borne out of his previous acquaintance with the national team.
He indicated that the coach has already begun reaching out to the technical team and is ready to hit the ground running.
“We spoke to Otto Addo and he agreed to become the head coach of the Black Stars. After he had agreed, he needed to speak to the other individuals of the technical team himself. I can say on authority that Otto Addo has spoken to Chris Houghton. They will meet next week to continue with their discussion. I can also say after this appointment he has come up with a plan to visit some players in the coming days to start engaging them ahead of the Nigeria match. A lot of engagement happened in the background,” Henry Asante Twum said.
GFA on Wednesday, February 9, confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.
Other members of the new technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.
Chris Hughton will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.