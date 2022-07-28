Otto Addo sounds out caution to Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah, others about Ghana switch

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo says that players who want to switch nationality to play for the senior national team, Black Stars must do it now.



Five out of the six foreign-born players with Ghanaian parents or descent have now completed their nationality switch.



Ghana has been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.



The German-born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all committed themselves to play for Ghana and their nationality switch has been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Tariq Lamptey's switch has also been completed with the Brighton full-back expected to be named in Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifier squad to face Angola in September.



The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are still mulling whether to commit to Ghana or otherwise with time running out, especially for Hudson-Odoi who has been capped by England.



And Addo speaks from experience of having a choice of national sides - being born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and opting for Ghana before winning 15 caps between 1999 and 2006.



"Being born in Germany, maybe I can even understand more of that thinking," the former Hamburg and Dortmund midfielder added.



"We want those who decided to play for Ghana to get familiar with the team and the staff. So, everybody who wants to join has to join now and they know exactly what they're going to do," he told the BBC.