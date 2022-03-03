Otto Addo set to announce Ghana squad for Nigeria tie by the end of the week

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo is likely to announce his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month by the end of the week.



The Dortmund Assistant coach is set to submit his squad to the Ghana Football Association for the doubleheader against Nigeria.



It will be probed by the new management committee and the Ghana Football Association before the squad is given the go-ahead and an official announcement is made.



There will be a lot of new faces in the squad list as some forgotten men will be handed a route back into the team as Ghana plots a way to overcome Nigeria.



Ghana will also be without some key players in the tie and the coach will hand out call ups to some fresh faces.



The Black Stars are scheduled to clash with Nigeria on March 25th and 29th respectively in the 2022 World Cup play-offs as they hope to nick a place in the next edition of the quadrennial global tournament in Qatar.