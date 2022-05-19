Otto Addo reveals why he doesn't want the Black Stars job on permanent basis

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Otto Addo was a stop gap coach for Ghana when Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exited after an ill fated second stint was ended abruptly after a disastrous AFCON 2021 tournament.



Ghana hurriedly put up a makeshift technical team headed by Otto Addo who was an assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac.



The likes of George Boateng, Masaud Didi Dramani were all drafted in as assistant coaches whiles Chris Hughton was named as technical advisor.



Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after overcoming Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off.



After securing qualification Ghana wanted to appoint Otto Addo who is an assistant coach at German side Borussia Dortmund as a substantive coach but the German-born Ghanaian wanted to combine the Dortmund job.



According to Otto Addo he believes the national team coach should always stay in Ghana but he is not ready to leave Germany presently that is why he didn't take the Ghana job on a permanent basis.



"I don't see the position as of now. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. Of course, many things can also be organized and delegated remotely over a certain period of time. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years. "he told transfermkt in an interview.



He is expected to continue in his role as Ghana coach next month when the AFCON qualifies begins after Dortmund gave him permission to take on the Ghana job alongside his club job.